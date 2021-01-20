Washington: US President Donald Trump, in a farewell address released on Tuesday, urged prayers for the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden but declined to acknowledge his Democratic successor by name. "This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," the Republican president said in the video remarks. "We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck - a very important word." Trump has refused to offer a...Full Article
In farewell address, Trump urges prayers for next administration without mentioning Biden
