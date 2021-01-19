White House going to the dogs as Biden pets Major and Champ move in

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The arrival of the Bidens and their dogs Major and Champ at the White House this week marks the return of a longstanding tradition - four-legged furry friends at the 18-acre (7.2ha) estate that is home to the US president. Outgoing President Donald Trump was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s not to share the presidential digs with a dog or a cat - or even a raccoon, like the one kept...