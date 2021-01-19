The Army National Guard has removed 12 members from their role in President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration security, according to National Guard Bureau Chief Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson. Two individuals were flagged for “inappropriate comments or texts” – one identified through their chain of command and another through anonymous reporting – while an additional 10 were identified...Full Article
12 National Guard members removed from Biden inauguration duties
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
2 Guard members made extremist statements about inauguration
WorldNews
WASHINGTON — Twelve U.S. National Guard members have been removed from securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after..
-
National Guard pulls 12 members from inauguration duty over right-wing ties, posts
Deutsche Welle
-
FBI monitoring potential threats ahead of Biden's inauguration
CBS News
-
Washington on High Alert on Eve of Biden Inauguration
VOA News
-
National Guardsmen pulled from duty at inauguration over possible extremist ties
CBS News
You might like
More coverage
Dozen troops removed amid inauguration vetting
Reuters Studio
A dozen members of the U.S. National Guard have been removed from duty helping secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden..
-
12 National Guard Members Removed From Inauguration Duties Amid Extremist Threats
Upworthy
-
Democratic lawmaker walks back suggestion National Guard a threat to Biden inauguration
FOXNews.com
-
A dozen National Guard members have been pulled from the Biden inauguration over right-wing militia ties
SBS
-
12 Guard members removed from Biden inauguration
USATODAY.com