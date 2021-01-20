Inauguration Day: What to know about Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history
Amanda Gorman is only 22, but she's already set make history. Here's everything to know about the United States' youngest inaugural poet.
Like most of us, Amanda Gorman has been cooped up in her West Los Angeles apartment binge-watching “The Great British Baking..