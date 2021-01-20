Tiger Woods has suffered a setback with his back, disclosing Tuesday that he recently had a fifth surgery that will keep him from starting the year until after the West Coast Swing on the PGA Tour. Woods will not play next week in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey...Full Article
Tiger Woods has 5th back surgery, to miss Torrey Pines and Riviera
