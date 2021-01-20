Shares President-elect Joe Biden's picks to lead economic and foreign policy signaled on Tuesday that there would be no letup in Washington's efforts to combat China's trade abuses. The comments from the incoming administration reflect an unusual area of common ground with outgoing President Donald Trump, who over the past four years unleashed an aggressive and costly trade war that imposed billions of dollars in punitive tariffs on Chinese goods. Janet Yellen, Biden's pick for Treasury secretary, and Antony Blinken, who was tapped to lead the State Department, nonetheless emphasized areas of difference, particularly the incoming administration's commitments to working...Full Article
Biden's cabinet picks say US to stand against China trade abuses
