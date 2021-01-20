Trump departs on Marine One
Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart on Marine One hours ahead of his successor Joe Biden's inauguration.Full Article
President Donald Trump Wednesday morning departed the White House for the final time, boarding Marine One and flying to Joint Base..
by Janie Snow -
President Donald J. Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70..