Italian police recover stolen copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’
The discovery was made when Naples Police working on a bigger operation found the painting hidden in an apartment.Full Article
The "Salvator Mundi" ("Saviour of the World" in Latin) painting was stolen in 2019 and was found hidden in a room of an apartment.
Museum shut due to coronavirus was unaware that 500-year-old painting had been missing