Colts quarterback Philip Rivers retires after 17 seasons
Philip Rivers finishes his career after one season with the Colts. He is fifth in NFL history in passing yards and touchdowns
Philip Rivers finishes his career ranked fifth all-time with 63,440 passing yards and 421 touchdown passes after 16 years with the..
