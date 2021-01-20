Joe Biden's oath ceremony begins with national anthem sung by Lady Gaga
Joe Biden's oath ceremony began with Lady Gaga singing the national anthem in front of a sea of people who had gathered at the Capitol Hill.Full Article
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.
