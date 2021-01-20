Poet Amanda Gorman delivers inspirational inauguration performance

Poet Amanda Gorman referenced everything from biblical scripture to Hamilton in one of the most talked about moments of Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony. The 22-year-old summoned images dire and triumphant, and at times echoed the oratory of John F Kennedy and the Rev Martin Luther King Jr, as she called out to the world “even as we grieved, we grew”. With urgency and assertion, she began by asking “Where can we find light/In this never-ending shade?” and used her own poetry and life story as an answer. The poem’s very title, The Hill We Climb, suggested both labour and transcendence. National youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman arrives at the inauguration of Joe Biden at the US Capitol in...