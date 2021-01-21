Viral: Customer reviews taste of cow dung cakes on ecommerce website
Published
The description of the product on the website clearly stated that it was meant for religious purposes without any mention of it being edible anywhere.Full Article
Published
The description of the product on the website clearly stated that it was meant for religious purposes without any mention of it being edible anywhere.Full Article
In an utterly bizarre incident, a person purchased cow dung cakes from Amazon and actually ate it instead of using it for religious..