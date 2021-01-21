IPL 2021: After being released by Delhi Capitals, Alex Carey hits BBL 10's first ton
Published
Alex Carey of Adelaide Strikers notched up his second century in Big Bash League history.Full Article
Published
Alex Carey of Adelaide Strikers notched up his second century in Big Bash League history.Full Article
One of the mysteries that has remained unsolved is why Kings XI Punjab decided to release Sam Curran last year.
Curran..
*Kolkata:* Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday made significant moves in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Their most..
*Kolkata:* Pat Cummins, having missed a couple of IPL seasons, came back with a bang by bagging the highest bid at the 2020 Auction..