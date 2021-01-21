Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami

Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami

WorldNews

Published

Read full article 21 January 2021, 1:25 pm·1-min read Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful earthquake shook parts of the southern Philippines on Thursday night, but authorities said it was too deep to cause major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The quake measured a preliminary 7.0 magnitude and was located 95.8...

Full Article