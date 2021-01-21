PIERS Morgan has branded Gavin Williamson a "catastrophe" and "the worst Education Secretary in history" over school closures and exams chaos. The Good Morning Britain demanded Mr Williamson resign and "let someone more competent take over" in a fiery on-air clash. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates 4 4 Piers listed off the string of failures Mr Williamson has made, including letting kids go back to school for one day before closing them again because of the third lockdown. The GMB host stormed: "If you go over your charge sheet, your record as leading our education system, repeatedly shamed over school meals by a...Full Article
Piers Morgan in furious clash with Gavin Williamson over schools & exams chaos
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
WorldNews