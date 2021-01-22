Former TOWIE star Mick Norcross found dead aged 57

Businessman and former star of The Only Way Is Essex Mick Norcross has been found dead at the age of 57.Full Article
The father, who rose to fame as the owner of Essex hotspot Sugar Hut nightclub, was tragically found dead at his home today.
