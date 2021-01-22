Man City midfielder De Bruyne ruled out for up to six weeks
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will be sidelined for between four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, says manager Pep Guardiola.Full Article
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lamented the additional strainplaced on players by the volume of football this season..
Manchester City’s hopes of lifting the Premier Legaue trophy this season have suffered a setback with the loss of Kevin De Bruyne..