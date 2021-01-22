UK COVID-19 variant more deadly than original virus, PM warns
Published
The COVID-19 variant that was first identified in the UK is more deadly than the original virus, the prime minister has warned.Full Article
Published
The COVID-19 variant that was first identified in the UK is more deadly than the original virus, the prime minister has warned.Full Article
5am-2021-01-19
Researchers with the CDC says the new variant of the coronavirus spreads about 50% faster than the old variant and say it will take..