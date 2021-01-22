Essex lorry deaths: Men jailed for killing 39 migrants in trailer
Published
Thirty-nine Vietnamese migrants suffocated in a sealed container en route to Essex in October 2019.Full Article
Published
Thirty-nine Vietnamese migrants suffocated in a sealed container en route to Essex in October 2019.Full Article
Four people smugglers have been jailed for between 13 and 27 years for themanslaughter of 39 migrants, who suffered an..
A lorry driver accused of the manslaughter of 39 migrants was part of a "global ring" involved in smuggling large numbers of people..