Seven members who robbed TN branch of Muthoot Finance held near Hyderabad
Published
The gang had looted Muthoot Finance’s Hosur branch at gun point and away the digital video recorder of the surveillance camerasFull Article
Published
The gang had looted Muthoot Finance’s Hosur branch at gun point and away the digital video recorder of the surveillance camerasFull Article
Less than 24 hours after an armed gang of robbers decamped with 25 kg gold and Rs 96,000 cash from a Muthoot Finance branch in..
They were escaping with over 25 kg of gold jewellery and ₹ 96,000 cash