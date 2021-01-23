Thousands in Hong Kong locked down to contain coronavirus
Published
Thousands of residents in Hong Kong were locked down on Saturday to contain a worsening COVID outbreak.Full Article
Published
Thousands of residents in Hong Kong were locked down on Saturday to contain a worsening COVID outbreak.Full Article
Thousands of Hong Kongers were ordered to stay in their homes on Saturday for the city's first coronavirus lockdown as authorities..
Cathay Pacific has announced a major restructuring plan as it struggles to deal with travel restrictions and a big drop in demand.