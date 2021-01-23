Brazil Indigenous leaders sue Jair Bolsonaro for 'crimes against humanity'
Published
The International Criminal Court is being asked to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for "crimes against humanity".Full Article
Published
The International Criminal Court is being asked to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for "crimes against humanity".Full Article
This paper analyses changes in civil-military relations in Latin America in the crisis scenario created by the rise of organised..
Jhuliana Rodrigues works as a nurse technician at the Hospital São Vicente in Jundiaí, Brazil. “It is very difficult,” she..