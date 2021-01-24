Frydenberg hits out at tech giants for ‘shifting goalposts’ on media code
Published
Treasurer John Frydenberg has accused the tech giants of doing a disservice to Australians by threatening to shut down their search engines.Full Article
Published
Treasurer John Frydenberg has accused the tech giants of doing a disservice to Australians by threatening to shut down their search engines.Full Article
Google and Facebook would risk multimillion-dollar fines if they failed to comply with proposed legislation introduced into the..