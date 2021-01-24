Livingston edge past St Mirren to reach Scottish League Cup final
Published
Livingston survive a late bombardment to edge past St Mirren at Hampden and set up a Scottish League Cup final against St Johnstone.Full Article
Published
Livingston survive a late bombardment to edge past St Mirren at Hampden and set up a Scottish League Cup final against St Johnstone.Full Article
David Martindale's men are Hampden heroes but Jim Goodwin will rue the one that got away after a 1-0 Lions win - here's how Record..
In a guest column for the West Lothian Courier, Calum Brown recalls Livi's last League Cup success and looks ahead to Sunday's..
Express sport reporter Ben Ramage looks ahead to St Mirren's huge League Cup semi-final clash with Livingston.