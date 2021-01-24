Scotland’s leader vows to push for second independence vote
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is on a constitutional collision course with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who opposes another secession vote.Full Article
Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeondeclared, as she insisted the country’s people have the..
Boris Johnson has rejected Nicola Sturgeon's call for Holyrood to be given the power to hold a fresh vote on independence, saying..