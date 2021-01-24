In Zimbabwe, fourth Cabinet member dies of COVID-19 amid surge

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Four Zimbabwean Cabinet ministers have died of COVID-19, three within the last two weeks, highlighting a resurgence of the disease that is sweeping through this southern African country. President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the coronavirus was reaping a “grim harvest” in the country. “The pandemic has been indiscriminate. There are no spectators, adjudicators, no holier than thou. No supermen or superwomen. We are all exposed,” Mnangagwa said in a nationally televised address. Mnangagwa presided at the burial of one Cabinet minister last week, shortly after the death of the foreign minister was announced. Then came the death of the transport minister. Several other...