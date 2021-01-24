At least six Malian soldiers have been killed in two “complex and simultaneous” attacks in Mali’s conflict-wracked centre, according to the military. The coordinated assault took place at about 3am (03:00 GMT) on Sunday in the villages of Boulkessi and Mondoro in the Mopti region, near the country’s border with Burkina Faso. “The provisional toll is six dead and 18 wounded” among the soldiers, the army said in a statement, adding that the attacks prompted a...Full Article
Six Malian soldiers killed in ‘complex and simultaneous’ attacks
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Geopolitical Implications Of Israel’s West Bank Annexation Plan – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Jose Miguel Alonso-Trabanco
As the name indicates, geopolitics is a hybrid analytical discipline that combines..
The Revival Of Al Qaeda – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Does The Sahel Really Need More AU Troops? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Help Wanted: Burkina Faso’s Civilian Call To Arms – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Myanmar: Suu Kyi At The Hague – OpEd
By Dr. S. Chandrasekharan
It turned out that the State Councilor Suu Kyi did not take any Army Representative in her..
Eurasia Review