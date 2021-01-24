Trump’s revenge: Ex-president threatens Republicans with ‘MAGA Party’
Published
In recent weeks, Trump has instructed his aides to prepare election challenges to Republicans who crossed him in the final weeks in office.Full Article
Published
In recent weeks, Trump has instructed his aides to prepare election challenges to Republicans who crossed him in the final weeks in office.Full Article
Though the latest episode of “Real Time” was the first of the Joe Biden era, Bill Maher used his latest “New Rules” segment..
By James Ketler*
Far from being a unitive force, powerful, centralized government only serves to pit blocs of the..