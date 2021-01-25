Former Trump White House press secretary plans to run for governor of Arkansas: U.S. media
Published
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for the office after leaving the White HouseFull Article
Published
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for the office after leaving the White HouseFull Article
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is reportedly planning on following in her father Mike Huckabee’s..
By Yasir Yakis*
The first signs of a gloomy picture between Turkey and the US came from a key person in the new Biden..