Biden and Macron also agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, the Middle East, Russia, and the Africa's Sahel region, the White House said. US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, expressing his...Full Article
Joe Biden speaks with Emmanuel Macron, seeks to cement US-France ties
