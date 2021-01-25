Gordon Brown: UK could become 'failed state' without reform
Published
Covid has exposed tensions between Whitehall and the UK's nations and regions, the former PM warns.Full Article
Published
Covid has exposed tensions between Whitehall and the UK's nations and regions, the former PM warns.Full Article
The prime minister must reform the union or risk the UK becoming a "failed state", according to former prime minister Gordon Brown.
The prime minister must reform the union or risk the UK becoming a "failed state", according to former prime minister Gordon Brown.