House to send impeachment article to Senate, COVID-19: 5 things to know Monday
House to send impeachment article against Trump to Senate, hearing for rioter accused of threats against AOC and more news to start your Monday.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump gets in motion Monday when the House impeachment managers will walk..
Former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial will begin the week of February 8, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced..