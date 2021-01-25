Scientists say it could be "necessary" in the future to vaccinate pets against COVID-19 to stop the spread of the virus.Full Article
Pets may need to be vaccinated to stop spread of COVID, scientists say
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cats Can Spread Coronavirus Among Each Other, Study Reveals.
Cover Video STUDIO
The analysis was done by scientists from the University of Wisconsin and headed by virus expert Yoshihiro Kawaoka. Researchers..
Australian Carp Virus Plan ‘Dead In The Water’
Eurasia Review
WHAT'S NEXT: 200 leaders look into the future of business
Business Insider
A Comprehensive Analysis Of China’s Mishandling Of COVID-19
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
'It was like going to space': people are sharing their photos of deserted Italian streets on social media as the coronavirus outbreak surges
Business Insider
· In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Italy has been hit especially hard; its death toll and total number of confirmed cases..