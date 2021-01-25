Covid: World's 10 richest men made £400 billion during pandemic - enough to vaccinate everyone

The combined wealth of the world's 10 richest men - including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg - rose by £400 billion during the coronavirus pandemic, enough to pay for the Covid-19 vaccine for everyone and reverse the poverty caused by the crisis. A new Oxfam report, The Inequality Virus, has revealed Covid-19 has widened the gulf between the very richest and poorest in that period. It looked at information taken from the Forbes' Billionaire's list and Credit Suisse's Global Wealth...