Ahead of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Twitter India has announced the launch of a dedicated emoji to honouring the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Bitmoji shows three jets moving in formation and leaving a trail of tri-colour behind which is similar to the ones we have seen in the Republic Day parades over the years. Twitter said that the Indian Air Force will also tweet out the recently launched emoji with hashtag #TouchTheSkies and urge the country’s citizens to show their respect to the men and women in blue. “Emojis have become a popular form of expression and are a light-hearted way to engage in conversations with one another. On this day every year...Full Article
Twitter launches dedicated Republic Day emoji honouring Indian Air Force
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Looming Large: The Middle East Braces For Fallout Of US-China Divide – Analysis
Eurasia Review
China would like the world to believe that the Middle East and North Africa region does not rank high on its totem pole despite its..
You might like
More coverage
Air Force Day: Kangana Ranaut extends greetings on behalf of team Tejas
Mid-Day
Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to essay the role of an air force pilot in her upcoming film 'Tejas,' extended greetings to the..
-
Satellite Payload Market to Hit USD 15.34 Billion by 2027; Surging Demand for Broadcast Services Worldwide to Feed Market Expansion, Says Fortune Business Insights™
GlobeNewswire
-
National Doctor's Day 2020: You are a non-violent army, Rahul Gandhi tells nurse
Mid-Day
-
Coronavirus and the car world: BMW set to cut 6000 jobs
Autocar
-
Coronavirus and the car world: More F1 races cancelled for 2020
Autocar