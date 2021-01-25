Twitter launches dedicated Republic Day emoji honouring Indian Air Force

Ahead of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Twitter India has announced the launch of a dedicated emoji to honouring the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Bitmoji shows three jets moving in formation and leaving a trail of tri-colour behind which is similar to the ones we have seen in the Republic Day parades over the years. Twitter said that the Indian Air Force will also tweet out the recently launched emoji with hashtag #TouchTheSkies and urge the country’s citizens to show their respect to the men and women in blue. “Emojis have become a popular form of expression and are a light-hearted way to engage in conversations with one another. On this day every year...