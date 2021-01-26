Italian premier Conte resigns, sparking scramble for new allies

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte has resigned after a key coalition ally withdrew his party’s support over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government. Mr Conte tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, who held off on any immediate decision other than to ask him to keep the government running in the near-term, Mr Mattarella’s office said. The president will begin consulting leaders of political parties...