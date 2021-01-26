(CNN)Tennis champion Margaret Court, who has had a frosty relationship with the Australian Open over her views on sexuality and same-sex marriage in recent years, says she not been invited to this year's tournament in a radio interview with 3AW. The 24-time grand slam winner, who has won her home grand slam 11 times, said she would not have accepted the invite if she had received it. "I'm not coming to the Australian Open. No, I wasn't invited," Court told Australian radio channel 3AW on Tuesday. "With coronavirus, we've been so busy with our community work. I haven't even thought about it." CNN has reached out to the Australian Open...Full Article
Tennis great Margaret Court says she's not been invited to Australian Open
