Los Angeles: James Harden believes the best is yet to come after producing a late burst of scoring to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-85 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday. Harden — who joined the Nets in a blockbuster trade from Houston earlier this month — produced a dazzling burst of fourth-quarter scoring as Brooklyn finally overpowered an understrength Miami team. Still in the game: Can you guess the oldest active athletes in 2021? NBA: Mitchell helps Utah Jazz to their seventh straight win NBA: Antetokounmpo propels Milwaukee Bucks over Dallas Mavericks NBA round-up: Nets prevail in Boston, Clippers and Lakers claim victory The 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player...Full Article
NBA: James Harden leads Nets over Heat, LeBron James sparks Lakers
