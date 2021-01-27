Big Bash boss keeps door open for Sydney to host finals
Published
Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson has reignited hopes of a finals game in Sydney after keeping the first week of the final series outside of NSW.Full Article
Published
Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson has reignited hopes of a finals game in Sydney after keeping the first week of the final series outside of NSW.Full Article
Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson has reignited hopes of a finals game in Sydney after keeping the first week of the final series..