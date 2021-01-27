Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated support for executing Democrats before her election, report says

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated her support for the execution of leading Democrats in 2018 and 2019 Facebook posts before winning election to Congress, it has been reported. The QAnon-supporting congresswoman posted a string of far-right conspiracy theories to her account, according to CNN. In one, from January 2019, Ms Taylor Greene liked a comment that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California. She also liked other...