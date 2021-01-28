Los Angeles: Tobias Harris drove in the final dagger as the Philadelphia 76ers thwarted a late Los Angeles Lakers rally to hand the reigning NBA champions their first road defeat of the season - 107-106. In a bruising heavyweight clash, the Eastern Conference leading Sixers made a statement against the league-leading Lakers. Joel Embiid...Full Article
76ers hand Los Angeles Lakers first road defeat of NBA season
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shannon Sharpe on Lebron’s Lakers ‘lethargic’ performance in first road loss of season to 76ers | UNDISPUTED
FOX Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally lost their first road game of the season. LA fell to to the Philadelphia 76ers last night..
-
Griffin stars as the Pistons hand the Lakers second successive defeat
BBC News
-
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers beaten by Detroit Pistons with Blake Griffin scoring 23 points
BBC Sport
-
Harris, 76ers hand Lakers first road defeat of the season
MENAFN.com
-
NBA | Harris and 76ers hand LA Lakers its first road defeat
Hindu
You might like
More coverage
5am-2021-01-18
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-2021-01-16