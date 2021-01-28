76ers hand Los Angeles Lakers first road defeat of NBA season

Los Angeles: Tobias Harris drove in the final dagger as the Philadelphia 76ers thwarted a late Los Angeles Lakers rally to hand the reigning NBA champions their first road defeat of the season - 107-106. In a bruising heavyweight clash, the Eastern Conference leading Sixers made a statement against the league-leading Lakers. Joel Embiid...

