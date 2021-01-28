Hong Kong mass arrest: A further erosion of freedoms?

A pro-Beijing lawmaker tells DW’s Sarah Kelly that freedoms have been tightened in Hong Kong under the national security law, but the world is "overreacting" to the recent mass arrest of pro-democracy activists. "There has been a tightening of freedom to express views, particularly when it comes to Hong Kong gaining some kind of a greater control over its own destiny," a pro-Beijing lawmaker for the special administrative region has said. "If anybody comes up with any kind of claim that goes against the Basic Law, yes, the freedom to express such views is much less today than before because of the national security bill," Hong Konger politician Michael Tien told DW's Conflict Zone....