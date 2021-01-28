More protests break out in Poland as near-total ban on abortion comes into effect
Published
Thousands of people across Poland have demonstrated to protest against a court ruling that effectively bans abortion in the country.Full Article
Published
Thousands of people across Poland have demonstrated to protest against a court ruling that effectively bans abortion in the country.Full Article
Thousands protested across Poland on Thursday as government put into effect a ruling banning terminations of pregnancies with..
Poland's government put into effect on Wednesday a constitutional court decision banning terminations of pregnancies with fetal..