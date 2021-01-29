Covid: New Zealand quarantine hotel worker sacked after â€˜inappropriate encounterâ€™
Published
A quarantine hotel employee spent 20 minutes in a room with someone who should have been isolating.Full Article
Published
A quarantine hotel employee spent 20 minutes in a room with someone who should have been isolating.Full Article
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) â€” The woman who took a flight back to New Zealand was supposed to avoid all physical contact with..
New Zealand authorities say a woman returning to New Zealand who was placed in a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine and a man..