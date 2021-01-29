Baz Luhrmann's biopic on Elvis Presley releasing in June 2022
The movie will feature actor Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, and Tom Hanks as Presley's manager Colonel Tom ParkerFull Article
On ne découvrira pas le Elvis d'Austin Butler avant le 3 juin 2022.
Fans are going to have to wait much longer before seeing Austin Butler as Elvis Presley! It was recently announced that Warner..