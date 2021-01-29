Sharman Joshi’s father, actor Arvind Joshi dies at 84
The actor was a noted Gujarati thespian and was also known for acting in Hindi movies such as cult classic “Sholay”, “Love Marriage” and “Naam”Full Article
Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi passed away. He was a well-known Gujarati theatre artiste. As per a report, he breathed his..