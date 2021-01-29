Frontex suspends its activities as Hungary continues to deport illegal migrants

Hungary is continuing its deportation of illegal migrants to Serbia in violation of a judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Budapest “The head of Frontex has already made his decision and will suspend all activities in Hungary,” an EU official told euobserver on Wednesday, January 27. A spokesperson for Frontex confirmed that “Frontex is suspending its activities in Hungary”. The move comes after Hungary continued to deport migrants to Serbia – an alleged violation of a European Court of Justice ruling in December. The Budapest-based NGO, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee has been busy documenting the push-back. In a tweet, the NGO said Hungary had sent...