A rare Botticelli portrait could fetch $80 million in Sothebys auction An ultra-rare portrait by the famed Italian painter Sandro Botticelli could fetch $80 million or more when it comes up for...Full Article
Botticelli portrait could fetch $80 million
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rare Botticelli Portrait Sells For $92.2 Million At Auction
CBS 2 New York
A rare portrait by Italian painter Sandro Botticelli has sold for more than $92 million in New York.
-
A Botticelli portrait sells for $92 million at Sotheby’s auction
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Sotheby's hits a record high for a painting by leading Renaissance artist Botticelli
SBS
-
Botticelli masterpiece sells for record-breaking $92.2 million at auction
euronews
-
Sotheby's Auctions Botticelli 'Young Man' Painting for $92.2 Million
NYTimes.com
You might like
More coverage
Rare Botticelli portrait sold for record $92 million
Deutsche Welle
Sotheby's in New York auctioned off a 15th-century masterpiece, the Botticelli painting "Young Man Holding a Roundel,"..