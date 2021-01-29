Premier League to trial concussion subs from 6 February
The Premier League will trial the use of permanent concussion substitutes from Saturday, 6 February.Full Article
The Premier League and the Women's Super League will introduce concussion substitutes from February 6, James Cole explains.
Premier League clubs approve the trial of permanent concussion substitutes, although it is not yet known when it will start.