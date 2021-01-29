Bangladesh moves thousands more Rohingya to remote island

WorldNews

Bangladesh authorities on Friday moved more than 1,750 Rohingya Muslims to a controversial island in the Bay of Bengal despite complaints made by refugees already there Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Bangladesh authorities on Friday moved more than 1,750 Rohingya Muslims to a controversial island in the Bay of Bengal despite complaints made by refugees already...

